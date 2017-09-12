Southern Pine Electric sending crews to assist in Florida

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — About 26 Southern Pine Electric employees left for south Florida Tuesday to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Irma.

“We have been on the receiving end of mutual aid many times before,” said Southern Pine Electric President and CEO Jason S. Siegfried. “The bond electric cooperatives share across the country is much like the bond you share with members of your own family. We care about each other and when a member of our family gets knocked down, we will go help them get back up,” Siegfried continued. “We have a team chomping at the bit to go help those in need. We will pray for a quick recovery and for our guys to return home safely.”

Southern Pine will assist Glades Electric Cooperative. They said the hurricane caused more than 16,000 members to lose power.