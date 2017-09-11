Trump leads national moment of silence

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump is leading a national moment of silence on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The president and first lady Melania Trump joined with staffers on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday morning to mark the moment when the first plane struck the World Trade Center 16 years ago.

The president and first lady bowed their heads as bells tolled and then placed their hands over their hearts as “Taps” played.

This is Trump’s first 9/11 commemoration ceremony as president.

Trump was in New York during the 2001 attacks. He has offered unverified accounts of friends he lost that day and reports of Muslims celebrating when the World Trade Center towers collapsed.

Trump will participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon later Wednesday morning.