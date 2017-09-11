Forrest County kidnapping suspect dead after a standoff with police on I-55

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – MBI officials confirm 38 year old Christopher Dulas, the man involved in a standoff on I-55, is now dead.

Police say the Hattiesburg local died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident began around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon and didn’t end until 8 PM.

Dulas is accused of kidnapping his wife, Angelica Dulas. The two hadn’t been seen since Thursday.

Angelica was found safe in Grenada Sunday. MBI officials say a Crime Stoppers tip led them to an RV park in Grenada where deputies were able to rescue Angelica.

Christopher Dulas then fled in a truck pulling a recreational vehicle.

We’re told deputies fired their weapons and Dulas lost control of the vehicle on the Northbound entrance ramp to the interstate.

The investigation is ongoing.