4 running in special election for seat in Mississippi House

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Four candidates are competing in a nonpartisan special election to fill a seat in the Mississippi House.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday in District 102 in parts of Forrest and Lamar counties. If a runoff is needed, it will be Oct. 3.

The candidates are Cory Ferraez, Missy Warren McGee, Casey A. Mercier and Kathryn Rehner.

Republican Toby Barker left the House when he became Hattiesburg mayor July 1 – an office he won as an independent.

The winner of the special election will serve the rest of the term that Barker started. It expires in January 2020. The Mississippi House has 122 members.

