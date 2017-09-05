Marine Corps League collecting items for Harvey victims

By Published:
A vehicle drives through flooded roads after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges — walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wanger/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The Marine Corps League is collecting items for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Below is a list of donations that they are asking for at this time:

  • Food: bottled water, pop-top non-perishable cans
  • Baby items: diapers, formula (powder), baby wipes, baby bottles
  • Cleaning supplies: mops, bleach, buckets, bottled cleaning wipes, brooms, cleaning rags, Lysol, paper towels, large black construction grade bags
  • Household items: hand soap, toiletries, towels, antiseptic spray/ointment

They are asking for people to avoid  unsolicited goods such as used clothing, miscellaneous household items, medicine, or perishable foodstuffs at this time. They said when these items are donated, it takes staff away from helping with the urgent needs of disaster victims.

You can drop off items at the Marine Corps League building at 5173 West 4th Street. Below is a list of times:

  • Saturday, September 2, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, September 5-Friday, September 8, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 9, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On September 11, the collected items will be dispersed in Texas by the Marine Corps League.

