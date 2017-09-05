UPDATE: 12 year-old found safe; Police still searching for suspect

UPDATE: Pearl Police said the 12-year-old has been found.

Lt. Brian McGairty said Chrystance Walters was located and is safe.

Police said the child was dropped off at her home, but they aren’t sure at this time who took her there.

Law enforcement officers are still searching for 42-year-old Johnny Jones and the black 2006 Chrysler 300 that has the Mississippi license plate RGT 700.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, contact police.

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty said Chrystance Walters was last seen in Pearl. Authorities said she was kidnapped by her mother’s boyfriend, 42-year-old Johnny Jones.She was last seen Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Sweetgum Street.

Authorities said Jones was driving a black 2006 Chrysler 300 that has the Mississippi license plate RGT 700. Police believe he could be in the Jackson area.

Chrystance is about 5’9 and weighs about 150 pounds. She was wearing gray and black shorts with a gray T-shirt. MBI says Jones is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

They were last seen on Highway 468 traveling toward Interstate 20.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Chrystance or Jones contact MBI at 855-642-5378.