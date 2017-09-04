Sheriff: Child dies after being run over by vehicle in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A child dies in the hospital after allegedly being run over by a vehicle, authorities said.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said the incident happened Sunday night on East Bond Road.

He said his department received a call from Wiggins Police around 8:30 p.m. about a child who had possibly been run over by a vehicle in the county. The incident happened about an hour before his office received the phone call, Nobles said.

He said the child was taken to a Stone County hospital and then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Nobles said the child died early Monday morning. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is involved in the investigation.

The sheriff said the child is less than a year old. The investigation is ongoing.