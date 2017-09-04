Forrest County deputies arrest several on drug charges

By Published:
Photo: Forrest County Sheriff's Office.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Forrest County deputies arrested several people over the weekend on drug charges.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that deputies along with a Hattiesburg Police officer arrested eight people on narcotics related offenses Thursday night.

The arrests occurred in The City of Hattiesburg and The Rawls Springs Community.

Deputies arrested another person Friday night in the Rawls Springs Community for possession of meth.

Two people were also taken into custody that night in the Sunrise Community. Deputies said they found meth and crack cocaine.

 

