Silver Alert issued for missing 34-year-old Stone County man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 34-year-old Stone County man.

MBI said Roylee Vashun Wonsley of Wiggins was last seen on August 30 at about 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Highways 26 and 198 in Lucedale.

He weighs about 190 and is about 5’11.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Roylee Vashun Wonsley contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-7251.