EF-1 tornado confirmed in Petal, NWS says

A storm passes through Petal, Miss., leaving behind damage on August 30, 2017. (Photo: WHLT)

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Weather Service rated the tornado that ripped through Petal Wednesday as an EF-1 twister.

They said the estimated maximum wind speed of the twister was 90 miles per hour.

There were a few businesses on Main Street that sustained some roof damage.

Several trees were brought down on Highway 11.

