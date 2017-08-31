EF-1 tornado confirmed in Petal, NWS says

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Weather Service rated the tornado that ripped through Petal Wednesday as an EF-1 twister.

They said the estimated maximum wind speed of the twister was 90 miles per hour.

There were a few businesses on Main Street that sustained some roof damage.

Several trees were brought down on Highway 11.

Pine Belt Storm Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: WHLT