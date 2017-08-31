EF-1 tornado confirmed in Petal, NWS says

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Weather Service rated the tornado that ripped through Petal Wednesday as an EF-1 twister.
They said the estimated maximum wind speed of the twister was 90 miles per hour.
There were a few businesses on Main Street that sustained some roof damage.
Several trees were brought down on Highway 11.
Pine Belt Storm Damage
Pine Belt Storm Damage x
Latest Galleries
-
Car crashes into Hattiesburg High
-
Operation Showtime Suspects in Lucedale
-
Sloth born at Hattiesburg Zoo
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Silencing of Warren throws Senate into turmoil
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Greek firefighters take to streets over hiring conditions
-
Gallery: Greek firefighters take to streets over hiring conditions
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens