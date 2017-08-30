PHOTOS: Storm damage in parts of the Pine Belt

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) — Storms moved through the Pine Belt Wednesday and left behind some damage.

Trees were knocked down and there was some damage to some rooftops in the area.

Our WHLT 22 crews spotted some of the damage on Central Avenue in Petal.

Check out some of the photos below.

Pine Belt Storm Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: WHLT Photo: WHLT Photo: WHLT Photo: WHLT A storm passes through Petal, Miss., leaving behind damage on August 30, 2017. (Photo: WHLT) A storm passes through Petal, Miss., leaving behind damage on August 30, 2017. (Photo: WHLT) A storm passes through Petal, Miss., leaving behind damage on August 30, 2017. (Photo: WHLT) A storm passes through Petal, Miss., leaving behind damage on August 30, 2017. (Photo: WHLT)