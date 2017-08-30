PHOTOS: Storm damage in parts of the Pine Belt

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) — Storms moved through the Pine Belt Wednesday and left behind some damage.
Trees were knocked down and there was some damage to some rooftops in the area.
Our WHLT 22 crews spotted some of the damage on Central Avenue in Petal.
Check out some of the photos below.
Pine Belt Storm Damage
Pine Belt Storm Damage x
