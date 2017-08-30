PHOTOS: Storm damage in parts of the Pine Belt

By Published: Updated:
A storm passes through Petal, Miss., leaving behind damage on August 30, 2017. (Photo: WHLT)

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) — Storms moved through the Pine Belt Wednesday and left behind some damage.

Trees were knocked down and there was some damage to some rooftops in the area.

Our WHLT 22 crews spotted some of the damage on Central Avenue in Petal.

Check out some of the photos below.

Pine Belt Storm Damage

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s