FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl River Community College has canceled its classes at the Forrest County Center.

PRCC officials said afternoon and night classes on August 30 that take place after 3 p.m. have been canceled due to the possibility of more severe weather.

This cancellation affects only the Hattiesburg campus.

School officials said normal operations would resume on all PRCC campuses at 8 a.m. Thursday.