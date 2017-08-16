MHP: Hattiesburg man dies in car accident, was not wearing seat belt

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A Hattiesburg man died Tuesday night during a one-vehicle accident.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J worked the fatal accident.

According the MHP Public Information Officer Brent Barfield, the accident happened on Highway 49 at NG Weldy Road around 11:19 p.m.

Barfield said the driver, Antonie Henry, 32, of Hattiesburg, ran off the road and hit a tree.

He was in a 2007 Crhrysler and was not wearing a seat belt according to Barfield.

Henry was pronounced dead on the scene.

MHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.