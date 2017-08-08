Person First: A Special Needs Expo

The mission of the Person First Special Needs Expo is to connect individuals from the Pinebelt with special needs and their caregivers to local and state organizations whose efforts assist individuals in achieving their maximum potential and attaining a rich quality of life.

Join us on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, MS.

Exhibitor applications are now being accepted for profit and non-profit organizations that provide services to individuals with disabilities or their caregivers. Email us at personfirstexpo@gmail.com for an exhibitor registration form.

Click here for more information