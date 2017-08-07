Mississippi air base lifts lockdown after armed man reported

The Associated Press Published:

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi Air Force base has lifted its lockdown, with officials saying they believe a man reported as armed has left the installation.

Sgt. Tammie Moore says the base lifted the lockdown before noon and is working with local police to look for a retired staff sergeant who was reported to be carrying a gun on the base.

Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl says base security was alerted that the man was armed.

Beihl says no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The Twitter account for the 81st Training Wing said Sledge was driving a four-door red truck

Keesler is mainly a training base, with more than 11,000 employees.

