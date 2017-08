HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — An inmate who was in court for his initial appearance in Hattiesburg is back in custody.

Hattiesburg Police said Fate Santee escaped custody Monday morning in an orange and white jumpsuit. He was still in shackles.

Authorities said Santee, was recently charged with assault on a police officer.

We’re told he is also a convicted felon.

Officers arrested Santee near Main Street and 7th Avenue.

#UPDATE: Fate Santee has been taking into custody at 7th and Main Street pic.twitter.com/ODxz5uYSuq — Myka Barnes-Garcia (@MBarnesGarciaTV) August 7, 2017

Where he was taken into custody – on 7th and Main Street. pic.twitter.com/ZykdEM1LFx — Myka Barnes-Garcia (@MBarnesGarciaTV) August 7, 2017

If seen, please call HPD immediately at

(601) 544-7900. https://t.co/lODNfOVTnc — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) August 7, 2017

Inmate is now in custody. Thank you to all who shared information. https://t.co/Si5IeVN6JR — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) August 7, 2017