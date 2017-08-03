Three teens in Laurel charged with attempted armed robbery

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — Three teenagers are behind bars and charged with attempted armed robbery, according to the Laurel Police Department.

On July 28th, 2017, officers responded to the 100 block of Brown Circle where there were a report of complaints that three black males attempted to rob the victims of their money by use of a handgun.

LPD Captain Tommy Cox said in a press release nothing was taken from the victims and no injuries were reporter.

These three men were arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery:

Terrance Hicks, 17 Johndarius Dorsey, 16 Tyler Hasberry, 15

All three suspect are being treated as adults.

During their initial appearance, bonds were set at $50,000.

If you have any information about this case or any other, LPD encourages you to call the department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.