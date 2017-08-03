Mayor Barker administration teams grows, two new additions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Hattiesburg’s Mayor Toby Barker announced two additions to his administrative team Tuesday afternoon.

Betsy Mercier as his office manager and Maryann Harris as an administrative assistant to city clerk, Kermas Eaton.

In a press release from the city Barker stated, “Customer service is a top priority for our administration, and it’s important that we set a high bar when any person walks into our office.”

Mercier, Hattiesburg native, is a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School and The University of Southern Mississippi. She holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in education, which endorsements in reading literacy and English.

Before joining Barker’s administration, she was a second grade teacher at Sacred Heart and also directed Barker’s transition team.

Harris has been with the city for 19 years. During her time she has served as an administrative assistant in the offices of planning, urban development and the mayor’s office.

She has also worked with the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and served as an event coordinator for the Office of the Mayor.

Harris is a recipient of the Clyde Kennard Distinguished Community Service Award.

“I believe Betsy and Maryann will bring great enthusiasm and work ethic to the day-to-day operations of the city,” said Barker.