Collins woman charged with child neglect

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A Collins woman is behind bars and charged with child neglect.

According to officials, on August 1, 2017, Jones County Sheriff’s Investigators were called to South Central Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room with a report of child abuse.

“A three-month old male infant was brought to the hospital after a concerned citizen contacted authorities and reported the baby had marks on him,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Relations Director, Allyson Knotts.

Reports say the child had red bruising on his stomach, legs, foot and face as well as marks on the side of his face. Marks on his body showed small teeth impressions and was later discovered the baby had a one-year-old sister who likes to bite, according to authorities.

Kayla Reeves, 23 of Collins, was supposed to watch and care for the child, investigators said. Once deputes arrived to a residence on Scoggins Drives where Reeves was staying, deputies says the said the baby was in her custody and she was responsible.

During the investigation, she was taken into custody and charged with felonious child abuse, the charged was later changed to child, contributing to delinquency or neglect.

The charge carries up to a 10 year prison sentence.

Additional arrests are pending. This is an ongoing investigation.

Reeves initial appearance is Thursday, August 3rd, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Jones County Justice Court.

If you have any information, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.