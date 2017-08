POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation.

Attorney General Hood said Darryl Warner III, of Poplarville, went before a judge in Pearl River County Monday. The judge set Warner’s sentencing hearing for Friday.

Law enforcement officers arrested Warner in April 2016 after he allegedly possessed child sexual abuse images of children under eight years old.

Attorney General Hood said Warner faces up to 40 years behind bars.