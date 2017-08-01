2 Mississippi school districts working on voluntary merger

LUMBERTON, Miss. (AP) – Two school districts in Mississippi are working on a voluntary merger.

The Hattiesburg American reports that the Lamar County School District will absorb the Lumberton district, starting next July 1.

A 2016 state law said the Lumberton district would be split between districts in Lamar County and Poplarville.

However, earlier this year, the Lamar County superintendent sent her Lumberton colleague a plan to merge the two districts without Poplarville being involved.

In June, the state Board of Education approved the voluntary consolidation of the two districts.

Deputy State Superintendent Mike Kent oversees school consolidations. He is writing a report to send to the state board, the Legislature and Gov. Phil Bryant.