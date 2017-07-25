HPD: Two armed robbery suspects wanted

Photo Credits: Hattiesburg Police Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) The Hattiesburg Police Department need your help locating two suspects wanted for armed robbery

On July 18th, two black male suspects entered the Shell Finish Line (2306 Hardy Street) with their faces covered, according to officials.

Images show one suspect displayed a weapon to the clerk while the other suspect collected the money from the register.

Hattiesburg PIO Latosha Myers Mitchell added, the suspects obtained cash and cigarettes from the store and then left on foot.

If you have any information contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

