JONES COUNTY: Two unrelated accidents at same intersection, hour apart

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — The intersection of Highway 15 and Tiger Creek Road saw two unrelated accidents within an hour.

Ovett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the first accident where they found a pick-up truck lying on its roof, several feet away from the road.

According to officials, the driver and passengers of the truck only have minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

Two accidents at same location, hour apart View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credits: Jones County Fire Council Photo Credit: Jones County Fire Council Photo Credit: Jones County Fire Council Photo Credit: Jones County Fire Council Photo Credit: Jones County Fire Council

Shortly after cleaning the scene, a second accident occurred. This one involving three vehicles — a white car, a SUV, and a pick-up truck.

Passengers and drivers had minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital.

“The white car sustained damages to its rear-end, the SUV sustained some damage to its driver’s rear side and the pick-up truck had damage to its front-end,” said Caleb Worrell with the Jones County Fire Council.