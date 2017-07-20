Laurel police arrest bomb treat suspect

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — A Laurel man faces one count of False Report of a Bomb.

Sedric Bass, 22, was arrested on Wednesday at Howard Industries.

Officials say Bass is a suspect who phoned in a bomb threat to Howard Industries on July 9th, 2017.

During his initial appearance his bond was set at $5,000.

The False Report of a Bomb charge carries a sentence of up to $10,000 fine and 10 years in prison.

“LPD would like to thank Howard Industries Security and Jones County District Attorney Investigator Wayne Black for assistance in this case,” said Laurel Police Captain Tommy Cox.

If you have any information about this or any other case, LPD encourages you to call the department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.