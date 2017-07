HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A Hattiesburg man is taken into custody for an alleged sex crime.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Marshals arrested Terry Lynn Hatton Wednesday in the Pine Belt.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting a child who is under the age of 14.

Hinds County Major Pete Luke said the alleged crime happened in Hinds County.

Authorities charged Hatton with one count of sexual battery and one count of gratification of lust.