Saegner Theater host part three of Summer Movie Series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — This Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater will host part three of its Summer Movies Series July 26 – 28, featuring six-kid friendly movies.

Each day the theater will show a movie at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We appreciated the community’s response for our first two Summer Movie Series this year, so we are hosting one final series to give families a fun and cool outing before school begins again,” said Nathan Jennings, a general manager for the Saenger Theater.

The schedule for each day is:

July 26 : Minions at 10 a.m. and Despicable Me 2 at 2 p.m.

: Minions at 10 a.m. and Despicable Me 2 at 2 p.m. July 27 : The Secret Life of Pets at 10 a.m. and Up at 2 p.m.

: The Secret Life of Pets at 10 a.m. and Up at 2 p.m. July 28: Zootopia at 10 a.m. and Moana at 2 p.m

Tickets to the Summer Movie Series are $5 per person, per movie. They can be purchased online, at the Saenger Theater Box Office, or by calling 601-584-4888.

Doors will open one hour before showtime.

Concessions and face painting will be available for additional purchase during movie dates.