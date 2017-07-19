Laurel man behind bars, suspect in multiple auto burglaries

By Published:
Photo credits: Laurel Police Department

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — A Laurel man is behind bars in connection to multiple auto burglaries that took place on Monday.

Terrence Byrd, 28, faces three counts of auto burglary.

Authorities responded to the 300 block of North 13th Avenue on three auto burglary complaints. According to Laurel Police Department Captain Tommy Cox, the victims reported that in a short period of time the suspect broke into three vehicles.

He added that all the vehicles were unlocked at the time of the burglaries and a small amount of personal property was stolen from each.

After officials arrived, LPD Lt. Mark Evans arrested the suspect on 14th Ave. .

Byrd’s initial appearance is today in Laurel Municipal Court.

If you have any information about this case or any other, contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

 

