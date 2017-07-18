Laurel bank files fraud complaint, officials search for suspect

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — The Laurel Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a fraud complaint that happened at a local bank.

According to officers, they responded to a bank on a fraud complaint.

Officials at the bank say that a white male entered the bank and took over $1,000 cash.

“The fraud was perpetrated as a quick change scam,” said LPD Captain Tommy Cox.

If you have any information with the identity of the suspect, contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

The name of the bank is being withheld at the complainants request.