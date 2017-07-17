HPD, multiple agencies arrest 19 during weekend operation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Hattiesburg Police Department and eight local, statewide and regional law enforcement agencies arrested 19 through a joint effort this weekend.
Officials arrested 19 known criminals in the area and seized eight weapons.
“Random acts of violence will not be tolerated in our city and we are consistently addressing these issues, deploying all available resources to us as the local, state, and federal levels,” said Chief of Police Anthony Parker. “A lot of coordination and planning foes into an operation like this and we appreciate the cooperation of all agencies involved.”
Agencies involved in the joint operation were: the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals, Drug Enforcement Agency, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, the Forrest County District Attorney
Chief Parker added, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department helped by giving subsequent detail which increased manpower around the Highland Neighborhood area to lower the number of auto burglaries that have taken place.
Arrested on Thursday, July 13, 2017:
- Patrick Lee – probation violation
- Anthony Bolton – probation violation
- Elliot Mack – probation violation, possession of marijuana and custody orders
- Ricky Carter – parole violation
- Leander Hathorn – MDOC warrant
- Tamarcus Santee – parole violation and custody orders
- Michael Hutchins – MDOC warrant
- Raphael Hill – probation violation, possession of ecstasy and marijuana
- Naomi Perry – MBN narcotics arrest
- Ulric Crossland – possession of controlled substance, possession of stolen firearm, and possession of weapon by convicted felon
- Landrinique Thompson – MBN arrest possession of ecstasy
- Johnathan Jackson – Conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal street gang activity
- Quincy Woodress – Weapon possession of a felony, possession of a controlled substance
Arrested on Friday, July 14, 2017:
- Phillip Guess – probation violation
- Dejuan Gamble – possession of controlled substance
- Malik McDonald – Receiving stolen property
- Jaylin Harris – suspended driver’s license, no insurance on motor vehicle, domestic violence
Arrested on Saturday, July 15th, 2017:
- Christopher Houze – Possession of weapon by convicted felon
- Tashi Williams – possession of Marijuana