HPD, multiple agencies arrest 19 during weekend operation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Hattiesburg Police Department and eight local, statewide and regional law enforcement agencies arrested 19 through a joint effort this weekend.

Officials arrested 19 known criminals in the area and seized eight weapons.

“Random acts of violence will not be tolerated in our city and we are consistently addressing these issues, deploying all available resources to us as the local, state, and federal levels,” said Chief of Police Anthony Parker. “A lot of coordination and planning foes into an operation like this and we appreciate the cooperation of all agencies involved.”

Agencies involved in the joint operation were: the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals, Drug Enforcement Agency, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, the Forrest County District Attorney

Chief Parker added, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department helped by giving subsequent detail which increased manpower around the Highland Neighborhood area to lower the number of auto burglaries that have taken place.

Arrested on Thursday, July 13, 2017:

Patrick Lee – probation violation

Anthony Bolton – probation violation

Elliot Mack – probation violation, possession of marijuana and custody orders

Ricky Carter – parole violation

Leander Hathorn – MDOC warrant

Tamarcus Santee – parole violation and custody orders

Michael Hutchins – MDOC warrant

Raphael Hill – probation violation, possession of ecstasy and marijuana

Naomi Perry – MBN narcotics arrest

Ulric Crossland – possession of controlled substance, possession of stolen firearm, and possession of weapon by convicted felon

Landrinique Thompson – MBN arrest possession of ecstasy

Johnathan Jackson – Conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal street gang activity

Quincy Woodress – Weapon possession of a felony, possession of a controlled substance

Arrested on Friday, July 14, 2017:

Phillip Guess – probation violation

Dejuan Gamble – possession of controlled substance

Malik McDonald – Receiving stolen property

Jaylin Harris – suspended driver’s license, no insurance on motor vehicle, domestic violence

Arrested on Saturday, July 15th, 2017:

Christopher Houze – Possession of weapon by convicted felon

Tashi Williams – possession of Marijuana