During a Jones County house fire neighbors attempt to save dogs

Photo credits: Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — On Sunday afternoon firefighters with Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer departments responded to a house fire on James Clark Road.

No occupants were in the home that was fully involved, according to Caleb Worrell with Jones County Fire Council.

“Fire fighters immediately began an aggressive interior attack to attempt to contain the blaze,” said Worrell. “It appeared that the fire had been burning for some time.”

Additional help was needed from Sandersville and Calhoun Volunteer Fire Departments for additional water and manpower.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Worrell added neighbors saw smoke coming out of the home and attempted to rescue three trapped dogs.

“But they were unable to make their way to where the dogs were inside of the home and get them out safely.”

 

