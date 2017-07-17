3rd case of West Nile Virus reported in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Another case of West Nile Virus has been reported in the State of Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said this is the second case reported in Forrest County; This is the third case for the state this year.

The last case was reported in Rankin County.

Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths, said MSDH.

Health administrators said symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, an infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

Below are some tips from MSDH on how to protect yourself from West Nile Virus.

Use a recommended mosquito repellent that contains DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.