Officials identify body found in SUV at a Hattiesburg clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Lamar County Coroner has identified the man found dead in a SUV last week outside of a Hub City business.

Daniel Patrick Combs, 32, of Tennessee was found dead in a SUV from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel. Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call of a “suspicious vehicle” around 10:06 a.m. on Thursday, July 6th at the Dermatology Clinic of Hattiesburg.

