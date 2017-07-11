Barker names Connie Everett as interim CFO

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Hattisburg Mayor Toby Barker names Connie Evertt as interim chief financial officer.

Everett is the fifth addition to Mayor Barker’s administration, following Samantha McCain as chief communications officer, Kermas Eaton as city clerk, Randy Pope as city attorney, and Ann Jones as chief administrative officer.

“I am excited to bring in Connie during this time of transition,” said Barker. “As a former chief financial officer for Hattiesburg, I cannot think of a better person with both the institutional knowledge and skill set necessary to help us push forward and regain our financial footing.”

Everett is a graduate of both William Carey University and The University of Southern Mississippi. She has more than 30 years of experience in city and education areas of the accounting and finance industry. She has worked for the city for seven years as chief financial officer and in 2014 began part-time work to assist the transition of leadership with budget preparation and other projects.

She also serves as an instructor at William Carey University and handles business management for Richton Separate School District.