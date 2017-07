HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Hattiesburg Police Department are searching for a suspect after a woman says she was raped.

On July 9th, officers responded to the 100 block of Eufala Street.

Once arriving, a female told officers a black male “forced himself on her,” according to Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell. “The suspect was an acquaintance of the victim.”

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 601-582-7867.