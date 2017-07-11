Pregnant girlfriend assaulted, boyfriend behind bars

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A Jones County Sheriff’s Department welfare check at Laurel house leaves on resident behind bars.

David Blackwell, 26, is charged with domestic aggravated assault.

According to officials, a citizen contacted authorities in reference to Blackwell’s girlfriend and her well-being.

“Deputies knocked on the camper door several times with no answer, then noticed the blinds move in the window,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Relations Director Allyson Knotts. “Again, deputies called out to Blackwell.”

Knotts added, Blackwell told officers he needed to grab some clothes but was heard trying to jump out of the window and flee.

He was later taken into custody.

The victim is seven months pregnant and appeared to have several bruises.

“She reported Blackwell had beaten and chocked her over the last several days,” said Knotts. “She did receive medical attention.”

His initial appearance is Tuesday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Jones County Justice Court.