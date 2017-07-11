Multiple shots fired into Hub City home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Hattiesburg Police Department investigate multiple gunshots being fired into a females home.

According to HPD Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, on July 9, officers responded to the 6200 block of Highway 49 regarding shots in the area. When officers arrived, a black female said her home was struck multiple times.

Myers Mitchell added, the officers observed the bullet holes on the side and inside the house.

No injuries were reported and no suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 601-582-7867.