Multiple shots fired into Hub City home

By Published:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Hattiesburg Police Department investigate multiple gunshots being fired into a females home.

According to HPD Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, on July 9, officers responded to the 6200 block of Highway 49 regarding shots in the area. When officers arrived, a black female said her home was struck multiple times.

Myers Mitchell added, the officers observed the bullet holes on the side and inside the house.

No injuries were reported and no suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 601-582-7867.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s