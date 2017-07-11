Hub City man reports he was struck by car, HPD investigate

By Published: Updated:
Credits: Google Maps

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Hattiesburg Police Department are investigating a report of aggravated assault.

“On July 10th a black male victim came into the Hattiesburg Police Department and made a report of aggravated assault,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell. “The victim stated that on July 9th, at approximately 1 a.m. he was engaged in a verbal altercation with a black male at Checkers restaurant, 2806 Hardy Street.”

The victim told officers a fight happened and he was struck by the suspect vehicle.

Myers Mitchell added, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and there are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 601-582-7867

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s