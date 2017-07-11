HPD investigate woman found dead inside home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A woman’s body is being sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy after her sister found her unresponsive at her home.

On July 10, the Hattiesburg Police Department was contacted by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem about a deceased white female.

Officials say Deputy Coroner Klem spoke to the victim’s sister at the hospital who said the victim was found unresponsive around 3:00 a.m. at her residence, 208 Gordon Street.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 601-582-7867