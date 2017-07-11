Former Southern Miss. Guard Brittanny Dinkins signs with proffesional team

After serving out a full four years at Southern Miss. the Miami Florida native has signed a professional contract to play with Keflavik of the Iceland Premier League. During her time at Southern Miss. if there was a record to be broken by a Southern Miss. player she was definitely gunning for it. Dinkins scored the second most points in a single season (627), the second most steals by any senior (106), and finished her career with a point total of 1,460 slating her at tenth all-time. During her tenure at USM the guard went from an offensive heavy player to where her Coach Joye Lee Mcnelis stated “I don’t know where to put you because you don’t know how to play defense” to finishing her career being outstanding on both sides of the ball hence the runner up with steals season record.

A statement after Dinkins made it official reads, “Thank you Coach McNelis for giving me the opportunity to come into your program and make a difference. I knew there was something special about the city of Hattiesburg and I am so glad that I had the privilege to come play and represent the city and state of Mississippi on your behalf. Thank you to my USM family and fans for embracing me with so much love and support. You all made me feel like I was home. All the blood, sweat and tears I shed were for you to be inspired and impacted by every time I stepped out on that court.”

Dinkins is now the 11th Lady Eagle to play professionally following up Jamierra Faulkner who was the No. 34 pick in the 2014 WNBA draft.