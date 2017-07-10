Weekend murder in Wayne County, Jasper County man charged

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — One Heidelberg man was killed early Sunday morning and one is behind bars.

Demarco Aurellis Pruitt, 23, of Heidelberg is currently booked in the Wayne County jail and has been charged with murder.

“A little after midnight on Sunday, two Wayne County deputies responded to 3451 Landfill Road in regards to shots being fired,” said Wayne County Deputy Mike Mozingo.

The victim has been identified as Scottie Allen Walker, 23, of Heidelberg, according to Mozingo.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s department called Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for assistance as well as the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

“Majority of the witnesses on the scene were from Jasper County,” he added. “Without them we wouldn’t be as far as we are now in this investigation.”

Pruitt was arrested in Jasper County around 12:15 Sunday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 528 and I-59 by Jasper County officials.

Pruitt’s will appear in court for his initial appearance Tuesday.