Male suffers from multiple gunshot wounds, HPD look for suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Hattiesburg Police Department are actively searching for a suspect after a male was assaulted with multiple gunshot wounds.

On July 9, offices responded to Oakwood Apartments, 3901 West 4th Street, regarding a shooting.

“Upon arrivals officers with two black males, one having multiple gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell. “The victim stated two unknown black males fired several shots at them while they were in the parking lot.”

Myers Mitchell added, the victim of the assault suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Currently officials have no suspects in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 601-582-7868.