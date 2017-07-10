Male suffers from multiple gunshot wounds, HPD look for suspect

By Published:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Hattiesburg Police Department are actively searching for a suspect after a male was assaulted with multiple gunshot wounds.

On July 9, offices responded to Oakwood Apartments, 3901 West 4th Street, regarding a shooting.

“Upon arrivals officers with two black males, one having multiple gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell. “The victim stated two unknown black males fired several shots at them while they were in the parking lot.”

Myers Mitchell added, the victim of the assault suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Currently officials have no suspects in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 601-582-7868.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s