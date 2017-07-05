Southern Miss eliminates some jobs amid state budget cuts

The Associated Press Published:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – The University of Southern Mississippi has laid off three employees and eliminated 33 vacant jobs because of state budget cuts.

The Hattiesburg American reports that two of those who lost their jobs worked in the Student Media Center, which is part of the mass communications and journalism program.

Rodney McDonald was facilities manager for the center. The 46-year-old had worked there 21 years and was four years shy of earning full retirement benefits. He says there are no similar state government jobs in Hattiesburg.

USM received about $8 million less from the state for the budget year that began July 1 than it did for the previous year. The university’s spokesman, Jim Coll, says options to cut costs were limited.

