Hub City couple charged with child neglect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — After a couple’s three-year-old son was found in a Hub City parking lot, the parents are behind bars and charged with child neglect.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, Roderick Wade, 30, and Tierra Scott,

28, of Hattiesburg were arrested Sunday night.

Myers Mitchell says officers received a call regarding a three-year-old found alone in a parking lot near Ellis Drive.

“Officers located the apartment and found it unoccupied,” said Myers Mitchell. “Parents [Wade and Scott] later returned and upon investigation they were arrested.”

Both are currently booked in the Forrest County Jail waiting for their initial appearance.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact HPD.