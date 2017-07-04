BOIL-WATER NOTICE: Canebrake Subdivison

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Canebrake Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the subdivision.
Canebrake Utilities bookkeeper, Bethy Aycox, says the boil water notice is issued for residents on Tidewater Road.
“We have had a water line break on the lake side of Tidewater Road,” said Aycox.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, if under a boil-water notice:
- Do not drink tap water.
- Do not use ice made from recent tap water.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
- Cook with tap water only if food is boiled for atlas one minute.
- Wash dishes, fruits, vegetables in boiled water or rather that has been disinfected with bleach.
- Brush teeth with bottled water.
- Wash hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is consumed.
- Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.
Once the boil-water notice is lifted:
- Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes.
- Disregard any drinks, ice or food made during the notice.
- Rewash any food or drink contact items with clean water.
- Check water filters.
- Do not use water from your hot water heater.
- Run dishwasher through a cycle of two before washing dishes.