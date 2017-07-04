BOIL-WATER NOTICE: Canebrake Subdivison

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Canebrake Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the subdivision.

Canebrake Utilities bookkeeper, Bethy Aycox, says the boil water notice is issued for residents on Tidewater Road.

“We have had a water line break on the lake side of Tidewater Road,” said Aycox.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, if under a boil-water notice:

Do not drink tap water.

Do not use ice made from recent tap water.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Cook with tap water only if food is boiled for atlas one minute.

Wash dishes, fruits, vegetables in boiled water or rather that has been disinfected with bleach.

Brush teeth with bottled water.

Wash hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is consumed.

Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

Once the boil-water notice is lifted:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes.

Disregard any drinks, ice or food made during the notice.

Rewash any food or drink contact items with clean water.

Check water filters.

Do not use water from your hot water heater.

Run dishwasher through a cycle of two before washing dishes.