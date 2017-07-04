BOIL-WATER NOTICE: Canebrake Subdivison

By Published: Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Canebrake Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the subdivision.

Canebrake Utilities bookkeeper, Bethy Aycox, says the boil water notice is issued for residents on Tidewater Road.

“We have had a water line break on the lake side of Tidewater Road,” said Aycox.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, if under a boil-water notice:

  • Do not drink tap water.
  • Do not use ice made from recent tap water.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
  • Cook with tap water only if food is boiled for atlas one minute.
  • Wash dishes, fruits, vegetables in boiled water or rather that has been disinfected with bleach.
  • Brush teeth with bottled water.
  • Wash hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is consumed.
  • Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

Once the boil-water notice is lifted:

  • Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes.
  • Disregard any drinks, ice or food made during the notice.
  • Rewash any food or drink contact items with clean water.
  • Check water filters.
  • Do not use water from your hot water heater.
  • Run dishwasher through a cycle of two before washing dishes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s