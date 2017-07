HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg’s new mayor was a voice for the Pine Belt in Jackson as a Mississippi State Representative.

However, with Mayor Toby Barker’s new job as the Hub City’s mayor, he leaves a vacant seat in the House of Representatives for District 102.

So far, Cory Ferraez and Kathryn Rehner have said they will run for the position.

A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Bryant’s office said a date for the special election had not been set yet.