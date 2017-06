Peyton Brown is a West Jones multi-sport athlete who has been playing sports since the third grade. At West Jones he was the starting quarterback and a shooting guard until an injury sidelined him for a year. Peyton underwent surgery to repair his knee and rehab to regain his strength and now in the final season of his high school career he is faced with another opportunity to lead the West Jones offense once again.

WATCH: West Jones' starting QB and shooting guard @Peydawg2 suffered a season ending injury his junior year. Now he's making a comeback. pic.twitter.com/XpuJe2uIBA — Jordan Crump (@JordanReports12) June 30, 2017