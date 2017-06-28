Jones County man charged with statutory rape

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A Jones County man is behind bars after admitting to having an inappropriate encounter with a 13-year-old.

Jordan Beasley, 19, of Laurel was charged with Statutory Rape.

On June 24th, a family member of a 13-year-old female,contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department about an inappropriate sexual encounter between the 13-year-old and Beasley, according to authorities.

The juvenile and a witness were interviewed by investigators on June 26. According to Jones County Sheriff’s investigators, they reported the juvenile and Beasley were alone together hours before the incident took place.

Beasley voluntarily came to the Sheriff’s Department for an interview and admitted to an encounter with the 13-year-old.

He is scheduled for an initial appearance at Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.

The victim and Beasley have known each other for a while, according to authorities.