Three sentenced, charged in connection to murders of HPD officers Deen and Tate

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Three people have been charged in connection to the murders of fallen Hattiesburg Police officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen.

Douglas McPhail, 23, and Anquanette Alexander, 21, appeared in front of Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich Monday morning. The two both pleaded guilty to first degree hindering prosecution and conspiracy.

Documents show McPhail was sentenced to five years in the custody of Mississippi Department of Corrections. McPhail will serve two years in the custody of the MDOC under the Intensive Supervision House Arrest Program and three years on post-release supervision.

Alexander sentence for five years was deferred and is placed under the supervision of the MDOC.

Boberick Varnado, 27, was charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder and sentenced to 20 years.