HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities arrested a 34-year-old Hattiesburg man for child exploitaiton.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Matthew Gospodinovich was taken into custody Thursay.

He was arrested for one count of child exploitation and booked in the Forrest County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond.

If convicted, Gospodinovich faces up to 40 years in prison.

