Flooding leaves some Jones County roads closed for repairs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — Tropical Storm Cindy brought heavy rain across the state and to the Pine Belt. With heavy rain brought the possibility for flooding, causing closure to some roads in the area.
A few roads remained closed in Jones County.
According to Rodney Parker, three streets in the county are closed for repairs:
- 100 block of Jenkins Road
- Hoskins Creek Road
- Phillips Road West
Monday morning Old Sandersville and Flynt Road were closed but have since been re-opened.
We will continue to update road closures in the area as they become available.